Coronavirus infection rates continue to increase across the United States. According to the CDC, children and older teens aged 16 and 17 are facing the highest rate of weekly cases. As of Saturday, teens in that age group appeared to have the highest rate of infections among not only children but all age groups based on the CDC’s count of weekly Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. As reported on Saturday by the CDC, older children ages 16 and 17 had 160.3 weekly Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. Adolescents ages 12 to 15 had a weekly case rate of 152.7 per 100,000, children ages 5 to 11 had a weekly rate of 137 per 100,000 and kids younger than 5 had a rate of 79.4 per 100,000.