MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ted Davis, the iconic play-by-play voice of Milwaukee Bucks radio, is officially retiring from the job after 24 years. “This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” Davis said in an official Bucks release on his retirement. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call Bucks games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man, I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later, I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”