Breathing humid and salt-enriched air reduces respiratory droplet generation

Two parallel studies were conducted. In one, a randomized 4-arm study of 21 healthy human subjects, the researchers found that the breathing of humid air and the delivery of salt droplets sized to deposit in the nose, trachea, and main bronchi reduced the exhalation of respiratory droplets — recognized to be a primary mode of transport of SARS-CoV-2 — by approximately 50% within 10 minutes following hydration. Suppression lasts around one hour on return to dry air conditions, while on exposure to divalent calcium and magnesium salts suppression continues for 4–5 hours. This clearing of respiratory droplets from the upper airways is similar to that achieved by the wearing of cotton face masks.