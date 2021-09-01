COVID-19: An innovative candidate vaccine shows efficacy in preclinical models
INSERM (Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale) More than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, several vaccines have been authorized thanks to unprecedented worldwide research efforts. These first-generation vaccines bring great hope and are a mainstay in fighting the virus. However, questions persist regarding the duration of the immune response or the need for a booster. Also, controlling the pandemic means vaccinating billions of people. Yet manufacturing sufficient doses to protect the entire world population represents a considerable challenge. That is why vaccine research is still ongoing in order to develop additional candidate vaccines and to continue to meet these various challenges.www.eurekalert.org
