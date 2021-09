We all know that housing inventory, or the lack of it to be more specific, is a hot topic of conversation, as well as what has been behind the recent escalation in home prices. In fact, as of the writing of this article, there were currently 2,025 active listings for sale in the Charleston Multiple Listing Service (“CMLS”), taking out homes under contract and awaiting closing. That is an increase of nearly 30 percent from the all-time lows we saw this summer.