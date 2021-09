Watching your child get a shot isn't easy. It's even harder if you have fears or concerns about the safety of or need for immunizations. With in-person school starting soon, thousands of northern Michigan kids will receive vaccines to protect them against potentially life-threatening illnesses, such as measles or even seasonal flu. But if you’re on the fence about immunizations for your child, you’ve likely heard rumors that vaccines have the potential to cause health problems. These rumors can cause a serious dilemma for reluctant parents, who like every other parent, just want to protect their child’s health.