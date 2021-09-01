Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

ESMO Congress 2021

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

Lugano, Switzerland, 1 September 2021 – The ESMO Congress 2021 will be held as a virtual meeting, on 16-21 September 2021. The congress programme, with lectures, abstract titles, as well as the accepted late-breaking abstracts, are available in the online programme. Programme highlights. Among the around 2000 abstracts and late-breaking...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#The Esmo Congress 2021#Lba3 Pr#De Novo#Opening Press#Ieo Istituto Europeo#University Of L Aquila#Press Releases Press#The Esmo Press Office#Press Conference#The Esmo Media Policy#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Nivolumab for Adjuvant Treatment of High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

Median disease-free survival was nearly twice as long among patients with urothelial carcinoma who received nivolumab compared with placebo. Officials with the FDA have approved nivolumab (Opdivo; Bristol Myers Squibb) for the treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence following radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement, or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) status.
Canceronclive.com

Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors: VEGF-Targeted Therapies

Expert reflections on VEGF-targeted therapy’s role in the treatment of patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: The role of VEGF is critical in neuroendocrine cancer, and it’s one of the drivers that allows our cancers to grow and divide. In 2011, we had the first VEGF inhibitor that was approved for pancreatic NETs [neuroendocrine tumors], and that’s been an FDA indication since then. More recently, there have been other VEGF inhibitors that have been tested or are being tested, to try to improve progression-free survival and improve outcomes for our patients with these diseases. The various VEGF inhibitors include, for example, axitinib, which was a study in the phase 2 setting that showed a lot of promise. More recently, they did report on the role of axitinib with a somatostatin analogue that did not meet its progression-free survival end point, although it did show some activity, but did not reach the primary end point of the study. We have other drugs, such as surufatinib, which was recently FDA approved based on 2 studies in China. They did surufatinib in pancreatic NETs as well as extrapancreatic NETs…both of them improved progression-free survival, which was very exciting. It’s notable that surufatinib would be, at least in China, the first FDA-approved drug that is a VEGF inhibitor for extrapancreatic NETs. Remember, the sunitinib is approved for pancreatic NETs. And then Jennifer Chan, MD, MPH, is leading a study of cabozantinib, which is another VEGF inhibitor, through the NCI [National Cancer Institute] cooperative groups, and we are testing the role of that in extrapancreatic as well as pancreatic NETs.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These common drugs can increase colon cancer risk

In a new study from Umeå University, Sweden, researchers found a clear link between taking antibiotics and an increased risk of developing colon cancer within the next five to ten years. The impact of antibiotics on the intestinal microbiome is thought to lie behind the increased risk of cancer. In...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Cancerhealthday.com

Warning Signs of Oral Cancer

Approximately 40,000 Americans are diagnosed with oral cancer annually, and nearly 60 percent will be alive five years later. These startling statistics from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention tell a warning tale, but there is some good news, too. If caught early, oral cancer is highly treatable. According...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
CancerShareCast

Oncimmune upbeat on three-year lung cancer test study

Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune announced the pre-publication of the three-year follow-up data for the ‘Early detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland’ (ECLS) trial on Monday, which showed that after three years, the number of late-stage cancers and deaths were lower in patients tested with the ‘EarlyCDT Lung’ blood test. 1,271.17.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Vaccine Study Explores COVID-19 and Autoimmune Disease

An estimated 8% of Americans have an autoimmune disease, including a disproportionate number of people in the minority communities most severely impacted by COVID-19. In addition, higher rates of severe COVID-19 and death have been reported in people with autoimmune disease than in the general population. It is unclear whether this is attributable to the autoimmune disease, the immunosuppressive medications taken to treat it, or both.
CancerMedical News Today

Small cell lung cancer and the COVID-19 vaccine: A guide

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, governments and medical professionals are keen to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to as many eligible people as possible. It is nonetheless understandable that some individuals with serious health conditions could feel uneasy about taking further medications on top of their existing treatments. This article will focus...
Industrycancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for the Treatment Waldenströms Macroglobulinemia

Zanubrutinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with Waldenströms macroglobulinemia based on the results of the phase 3 ASPEN trial. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients withWaldenströms macroglobulinemia, according to a press release from the FDA.1. The approval...
CancerPosted by
LiveScience

Antibiotics may raise colon cancer risk, massive study suggests

Taking antibiotic drugs may raise the risk of developing colon cancer five to 10 years down the line, according to a new study of more than 40,000 cancer cases in Sweden. Past studies hinted that antibiotics can cause lasting changes to the gut microbiome — the community of microbes that live in the digestive tract — and that these changes may be linked to a heightened risk of colon cancer. Now, in the largest epidemiological study to ever explore this link, researchers report that the heightened risk may be specific to cancers in the so-called proximal colon, the part of the colon that connects to the small intestine and starts in the lower-right abdomen.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Never Do This or Risk a Stroke, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to isolate and disrupted our usual routines—especially those related to exercise. If you haven't resumed regular physical activity, a new study might make you want to get back on the horse (or bike, as it were). It found that being inactive has a potentially very serious consequence. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerNewswise

Understanding Emotional Health and Childhood Cancer

New Brunswick, N.J., September 7, 2021 – Thanks to advances in treatments, 84 percent of children with cancer now survive five years or more according to the American Cancer Society, which is a large increase from 58 percent a just few decades ago. Some childhood cancer survivors will experience medical problems related to cancer therapy later in life known as “late effects,” however, impairment from cancer treatment may not be the only factor to consider. Karen Long-Traynor, PhD, clinical psychologist in the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, addresses the psychological effects of childhood cancer on children and their families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy