ESMO Congress 2021

Expert reflections on VEGF-targeted therapy’s role in the treatment of patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: The role of VEGF is critical in neuroendocrine cancer, and it’s one of the drivers that allows our cancers to grow and divide. In 2011, we had the first VEGF inhibitor that was approved for pancreatic NETs [neuroendocrine tumors], and that’s been an FDA indication since then. More recently, there have been other VEGF inhibitors that have been tested or are being tested, to try to improve progression-free survival and improve outcomes for our patients with these diseases. The various VEGF inhibitors include, for example, axitinib, which was a study in the phase 2 setting that showed a lot of promise. More recently, they did report on the role of axitinib with a somatostatin analogue that did not meet its progression-free survival end point, although it did show some activity, but did not reach the primary end point of the study. We have other drugs, such as surufatinib, which was recently FDA approved based on 2 studies in China. They did surufatinib in pancreatic NETs as well as extrapancreatic NETs…both of them improved progression-free survival, which was very exciting. It’s notable that surufatinib would be, at least in China, the first FDA-approved drug that is a VEGF inhibitor for extrapancreatic NETs. Remember, the sunitinib is approved for pancreatic NETs. And then Jennifer Chan, MD, MPH, is leading a study of cabozantinib, which is another VEGF inhibitor, through the NCI [National Cancer Institute] cooperative groups, and we are testing the role of that in extrapancreatic as well as pancreatic NETs.