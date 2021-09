Among the 12 acts that performed the night before, only 7 of them move forward to the next round while the other 5 acts are unfortunately sent home in eliminations. AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" announced the results of the second round of the quarterfinals in the Wednesday, August 18 episode. Among the 12 acts that performed the night before, only 7 of them moved forward to the next round. Unfortunately, the other 5 acts were sent home in eliminations.