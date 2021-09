Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Virtual reality. Perhaps the first thing that comes into your mind is the Oculus that Facebook invested $2 billion into a few years back — the same Oculus that is, so far, being used primarily by game developers. For the mainstream consumer, it seems that little has changed in recent years in terms of virtual reality, except perhaps, an increase in the number of near-identical roller coaster-style rides in every shopping mall.