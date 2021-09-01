Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Association between exposure characteristics, risk for COVID-19 infection among health care workers with/without Pfizer-Biontech vaccination

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

What The Study Did: This case-control study found that exposure to SARS-CoV-2-positive household members was a risk factor associated with infection among vaccinated health care workers. Household exposure is usually longer and closer than casual exposure or exposure at work and does not include masking or distancing, thus exposing one to a higher infectious dose and being more contagious.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Covid 19#Medical Journal#Pfizer Biontech#Media#The Jama Network#Journal Jama Network#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Researchers Tell Doctors: “Stop Prescribing Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19”

In 2021, in the United States alone, there have been more than 560,000 prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention, post-exposure and treatment of COVID-19. Since the onset in February 2020, the U.S. has been the epicenter of the pandemic and remains the world leader in cases and deaths. Last year, the 890,000 prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine were nine-fold greater than the previous years, leading to major shortages for the approved indications of autoimmune disease predominantly in younger women.
Public HealthHealthline

Will Unvaccinated People Face Barriers to Medical Care?

An increasing number of unvaccinated people are being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 in the United States. This has sparked discussions about whether doctors have the right to refuse care for patients who choose to remain unvaccinated. Although some healthcare professionals can choose which patients they will see, denying treatment...
Public HealthPosted by
POZ

U.S. OK’s Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised People

On August 12, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow for an additional dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people. “Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy