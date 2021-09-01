Association between exposure characteristics, risk for COVID-19 infection among health care workers with/without Pfizer-Biontech vaccination
What The Study Did: This case-control study found that exposure to SARS-CoV-2-positive household members was a risk factor associated with infection among vaccinated health care workers. Household exposure is usually longer and closer than casual exposure or exposure at work and does not include masking or distancing, thus exposing one to a higher infectious dose and being more contagious.www.eurekalert.org
