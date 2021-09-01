Cancel
Kanye West Searches for Meaning on the Muddled, Grandiose 'Donda'

By Paul Thompson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West’s new album opens with an extended chant of his dead mother’s name, which gives way to an exuberant, drumless track with lyrics about being arrested and taken to jail. Taken together, this first three-and-a-half minute stretch of Donda is the kind of tonally complex, musically adventurous suite that made West one of the most adored artists of this century. It also baits the listener to step outside of the text itself. West remains one of the world’s most famous musicians, though his music, per se, has not really driven this fame for at least five years. It is not lost on him that his public behavior — his meetings with Donald Trump, his comments in tabloid and radio interviews, his divorce — has alienated large swaths of his audience at the same time that it has kept him relevant.

