USD: ADP raises red flag for Nonfarm Payrolls
The U.S. dollar sold off against most of the major currencies after ADP’s employment report raised red flags for non-farm payrolls. U.S. yields turned lower once the report was released and the dollar followed quickly thereafter. Friday’s jobs report is the most important event risk this week and while economists and investors expect job growth to slow, the significantly weaker than anticipated ADP number raises concerns for non-farm payrolls.www.fxstreet.com
