Xonia Benguría, a Cuban actress who was known for co-writing and starring in the 1954 movie Casta de Roble, has died, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 96. The writer and actress died July 31 in New York, the family spokesman said. In addition to writing and starring in Casta de Roble (Caste of Oak), Benguría helped cast acclaimed Mexican actor David Silva in the film. She worked alongside her husband Manolo Alonso, who also produced and directed the movie, to write the script. Casta de Roble told the story of a poor young woman (Benguría) who has...