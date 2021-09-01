Cook Children’s Is Sounding The Alarm, Overwhelmed By Patient Load

Cook Children’s Physicians Beg Community To Help Prevent COVID Spread. This afternoon Cook’s Children held a virtual news conference to detail the State of the System related to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on children. In the past several weeks, Cook Children’s has experienced an influx of patients for COVID-19 testing as well as hospitalization. With the return of school Cook’s Children urgent care centers and Emergency Room are seeing a record number of patients overwhelming the staff.