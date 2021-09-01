Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Reddit offers a non-response to uproar over COVID-19 misinformation

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 5 days ago

Reddit has finally cracked down on COVID-19 misinformation following growing calls to act, although it probably won't satisfy many of its critics. The social site has banned r/NoNewNormal and quarantined 54 other COVID-19 denial subreddits, but not over the false claims themselves. Instead, it's for abuse — NoNewNormal was caught brigading en masse (that is, flooding other subreddits) despite warnings, while the other communities violated a rule forbidding harassment and bullying.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Misinformation#R Nonewnormal#Business Insider#Tifu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
InternetCNN

Reddit turns down moderators who want action on Covid misinformation

New York (CNN Business) — Reddit, the sprawling social media site known for its community-guided ethos, rejected a plea from moderators of a pro-vaccine forum to do more to combat Covid-19 misinformation. Instead, Reddit doubled down on a well-worn "open forum" argument that has practically become a Silicon Valley cliche.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
InsideHook

Meet the Experts Debunking COVID-19 Myths and Vaccine Misinformation on TikTok

As the pandemic rages on, misinformation and disinformation surrounding COVID-19, vaccines and alleged cures for the virus are as prominent as ever. Despite the countless harrowing stories of unvaccinated people succumbing to the disease, anti-vax rhetoric and misleading coronavirus claims continue to plague social platforms like Reddit, TikTok and Facebook, who are are failing to curb the spread of bad information.
InternetCNN

Reddit takes action against groups spreading Covid misinformation

(CNN Business) — After days of controversy over its decision not to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19, Reddit is somewhat backtracking, taking action against dozens of its groups known as "subreddits." The social media site on Wednesday banned one prominent subreddit called r/NoNewNormal, which described itself as hosting a...
Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
InternetBBC

Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign

Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts which it says were involved in anti-vax disinformation campaigns operated from Russia. The company said the network of accounts targeted India, Latin America and the US. They attempted to recruit influencers to spread false claims to undermine public confidence in particular Covid-19 vaccines, it...
Internettennesseestar.com

Twitter Enlists Users to Flag ‘Misleading’ Tweets as Part of Misinformation Crackdown

Twitter announced Tuesday it will test a feature allowing users to report tweets they believe are misleading, as the company cracks down on alleged misinformation. Users in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia will be able to select the “It’s Misleading” option when reporting a tweet, the company announced Tuesday. The social media platform said it may not take direct action on each flagged tweet, but will use the reports to identify misinformation trends.
InternetWBUR

Facebook Has Only Itself To Blame

In the exhaustion that followed the 2020 election and 2021 race for the Senate seats in Georgia, many people reported suffering from Facebook Fatigue, and the decline in Daily Active Usage (DAU) figures bears that out. But it’s becoming clear that this isn’t a temporary phenomenon. Attrition, or at least reduced usage, has persisted, and growth in the U.S. user base has stalled, with 2021 likely to have the lowest annual growth rate in the company’s history.
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Twitter Allows Some Users To Flag 'Misleading' Content

Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic. "We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account.
Internetwearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Removes Network Of Russian Accounts That Sought To Promote Anti-vaccine Propaganda | Voice Of America

Facebook reported Tuesday that it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that was linked to a marketing company that aimed to recruit influencers to push anti-vaccine content. The social media company said it had banned accounts connected to Fazze, a UK-registered subsidiary of AdNow marketing firm, which primarily operated from Russia, for violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Company researchers called the campaign a “disinformation laundry,” creating misleading articles and petitions on forums such as Reddit, Medium, and Change.org, and using fake accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to amplify the content. USA Facebook anti-disinformation tools Facebook strengthens its tools to combat misinformation. John F. Burnett reports from Voice of America in Washington, DC Facebook said that while most of the campaign failed, it appeared to be intended to involve paid influencers and these posts attracted “some limited attention.” False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent months. Major tech firms like Facebook have come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration of President Joe Biden, who say the spread of lies online about vaccines is making it harder to fight the pandemic. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
InternetSFGate

Twitter Is Asking Users to Flag Misinformation, Including About COVID and Elections

Twitter is turning to the wisdom of crowds for help in curbing misinformation on the social network. On Tuesday, Twitter announced that is launching the test of a new feature that will let users report posts that “seem misleading,” in the same way it lets people report spam and tweets that are abusive or harmful, or express “intentions of self-harm or suicide.”
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

How Health Professionals Are Fighting Misinformation About COVID-19

Misinformation surrounding COVID-19 has been around since the start of the pandemic. From the efficacy of masks, unvetted cures and the origins of the virus – false claims are everywhere. As health and government leaders urge people to get vaccinated, misinformation has been spread by everything from social media to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy