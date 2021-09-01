Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Tornado Warning issued for Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Folcroft, or 10 miles west of Gloucester City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, Chester, East Norriton, Yeadon, Conshohocken, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Jenkintown, Narberth, East Lansdowne, Rockledge, Wissinoming, Darby Township, Morris Park, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Tacony, Broomall and Kensington. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 331 and 337. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 22. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 10, and between mile markers 21 and 29. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 330 and 348. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, PA
City
East Lansdowne, PA
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Rockledge, PA
City
Jenkintown, PA
City
Yeadon, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Narberth, PA
City
Swarthmore, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Folcroft#Interstate 95#Interstate 76
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy