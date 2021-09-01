Tornado Warning issued for Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Folcroft, or 10 miles west of Gloucester City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, Chester, East Norriton, Yeadon, Conshohocken, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Jenkintown, Narberth, East Lansdowne, Rockledge, Wissinoming, Darby Township, Morris Park, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Tacony, Broomall and Kensington. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 331 and 337. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 22. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 10, and between mile markers 21 and 29. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 330 and 348. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN