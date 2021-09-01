Cancel
Berks County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berks, Lehigh by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Reading area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are expected over the next few hours. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, and Robesonia. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 298. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 45. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

