Flash Flood Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Orange County in southeastern New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 843 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newburgh, Middletown, Port Jervis, Monroe, Walden, West Point, Warwick, Goshen, Howells, New Windsor, Gardnertown, Chester, Montgomery, Greenwood Lake, Florida, Harriman, Cuddebackville, Otisville, Huguenot and Unionville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED