Top 9 New Jersey & Staten Island Outlet Malls and Shopping Malls
Whether you need to buy your kids new clothes for the new school year , are checking off items on your holiday shopping list, or just want to treat yourself, there are plenty of Staten Island outlet malls and shopping destinations—including Empire Outlets—and in nearby New Jersey!
This list includes malls and outlets that offer lots of online deals and discounts to see in advance of your trip, personal shopping and concierge services, food courts and restaurants when you need to take a break and refresh, and more. Each destination has stores that sell clothes and accessories for kids of all ages. (But don’t forget to pick up a little something for yourself, too!)
Staten Island Outlet Malls and Shopping Malls
1. Empire Outlets
55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island
929-262-6710
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm; Sunday, 11am-7pm
As New York City’s only outlet shopping destination, the four-level Empire Outlets are located within walking distance from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George. With a picture-perfect view of lower Manhattan, the outlets have a variety of brand-name stores, including the Nordstrom Rack, Nike Factory Store, and Columbia Factory Store. Looking to do something fun with the kids before the school year starts? See “Eyes on New York” at the outlets, a 60-minute ticketed event with live, family-friendly performances. The show runs through Sept. 6, and tickets range from $19-$39. Visit the website for more information.
2. Staten Island Mall
2655 Richmond Ave., Staten Island
718-761-6666
Hours: Individual store hours vary. The mall recommends contacting each store directly for their hours.
The Staten Island Mall, which recently underwent a renovation, is a destination for locals, but people come from all over the metro area to shop here. The mall features more than 200 stores, including Carter’s, Primark, and Ultimate Fashions, all of which carry children’s sizes. Visit a variety of sports and fitness stores including Foot Locker, Adidas, and Champs to shop necessary items for kids’ extracurricular activities and sports. Electronics and technology stores include Apple, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
New Jersey Outlet Malls and Shopping Malls
1. Menlo Park Mall
55 Parsonage Road, Edison
Approximate drive from Staten Island: 25 minutes
732-494-6255
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm
New to the Menlo Park Mall is Celine’s Spa and Events, a girls’ spa destination designed to inspire and promote confidence through themed parties and spa services. Visit several children’s clothing and accessory shops, including Claire’s, the Disney Store, and Kids Foot Locker. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.
2. The Mills at Jersey Gardens
651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth
Approximate drive from Staten Island: 25 minutes
908-354-5900
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm
With more than 200 stores, these outlets are just a short drive from Manhattan. Kipling, which carries backpacks, bags, and luggage, recently announced a Disney’s Little Mermaid Collection, featuring limited edition backpacks, waist packs, and lunch bags. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.
3. Woodbridge Center
250 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge
Approximate drive from Staten Island: 30 minutes
732-636-4777
Hours: Individual shop hours may vary. Call the stores directory for their hours of operation.
The mall is home to several department stores and children’s stores, including Carter’s, The Children’s Place, Ultimate Fashions, and more. Save money on back-to-school shopping by checking the website for current sales.
4. Bridgewater Commons
400 Commons Way, Bridgewater
Approximate drive from Staten Island: 35 minutes
908-218-1166
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 11am-6pm
For parents heading to the conference room and kids heading to the classroom, Bridgewater Commons is packed with stores for everyone in the family. Vera Bradley, retailers of backpacks, lunch bags and more, recently launched a new Disney pattern for its products. Shop accessories at Claire’s, which often has deals and discounts posted on the mall’s website, including information about its military discount (20 percent off your purchase when you show your military I.D.). Other children’s clothing stores include Abercrombie kids, Journeys Kidz, and Justice.
5. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets
1 Premium Outlet Blvd., Tinton Falls
Approximate drive from Staten Island: 40 minutes
732-918-1700
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm
Fun in the sun! In addition to beautiful beaches and fun boardwalks, the Jersey Shore is home to premium outlets with more than 125 designer and brand-name shops. While the outlets cater to mostly adult fashion, shoppers can also visit Carter’s and Claire’s for children’s clothes and accessories. After a full day of shopping, swing by It’Sugar, a trendy sweets shop, for a well-deserved treat. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.
6. The Mall at Short Hills
1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills
Approximate drive from Staten Island: 40 minutes
973-376-7350
Hours: Individual shop hours may vary. Call the stores directory for their hours of operation.
With more than 150 stores and restaurants, visit Short Hills to shop children’s boutiques such as Janie and Jack for newborns, boys, girls, and popular mall store, Gap Kids.
7. Jackson Premium Outlets
537 Monmouth Road, Jackson Township
Approximate drive from Staten Island: 50 minutes
732-833-0503
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm
The outlets recently opened an array of new stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren Children’s Factory story, offering accessories, activewear, baby clothing, and children’s clothing. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.
