Top 9 New Jersey & Staten Island Outlet Malls and Shopping Malls

Whether you need to buy your kids new clothes for the new school year , are checking off items on your holiday shopping list, or just want to treat yourself, there are plenty of Staten Island outlet malls and shopping destinations—including Empire Outlets—and in nearby New Jersey!

This list includes malls and outlets that offer lots of online deals and discounts to see in advance of your trip, personal shopping and concierge services, food courts and restaurants when you need to take a break and refresh, and more. Each destination has stores that sell clothes and accessories for kids of all ages. (But don’t forget to pick up a little something for yourself, too!)

Staten Island Outlet Malls and Shopping Malls

55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island

929-262-6710

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm; Sunday, 11am-7pm

As New York City’s only outlet shopping destination, the four-level Empire Outlets are located within walking distance from the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George. With a picture-perfect view of lower Manhattan, the outlets have a variety of brand-name stores, including the Nordstrom Rack, Nike Factory Store, and Columbia Factory Store. Looking to do something fun with the kids before the school year starts? See “Eyes on New York” at the outlets, a 60-minute ticketed event with live, family-friendly performances. The show runs through Sept. 6, and tickets range from $19-$39. Visit the website for more information.

2655 Richmond Ave., Staten Island

718-761-6666

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Individual store hours vary. The mall recommends contacting each store directly for their hours.

The Staten Island Mall, which recently underwent a renovation, is a destination for locals, but people come from all over the metro area to shop here. The mall features more than 200 stores, including Carter’s, Primark, and Ultimate Fashions, all of which carry children’s sizes. Visit a variety of sports and fitness stores including Foot Locker, Adidas, and Champs to shop necessary items for kids’ extracurricular activities and sports. Electronics and technology stores include Apple, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

New Jersey Outlet Malls and Shopping Malls

55 Parsonage Road, Edison

Approximate drive from Staten Island: 25 minutes

732-494-6255

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm

New to the Menlo Park Mall is Celine’s Spa and Events, a girls’ spa destination designed to inspire and promote confidence through themed parties and spa services. Visit several children’s clothing and accessory shops, including Claire’s, the Disney Store, and Kids Foot Locker. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.

651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth

Approximate drive from Staten Island: 25 minutes

908-354-5900

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm

With more than 200 stores, these outlets are just a short drive from Manhattan. Kipling, which carries backpacks, bags, and luggage, recently announced a Disney’s Little Mermaid Collection, featuring limited edition backpacks, waist packs, and lunch bags. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.

250 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge

Approximate drive from Staten Island: 30 minutes

732-636-4777

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Individual shop hours may vary. Call the stores directory for their hours of operation.

The mall is home to several department stores and children’s stores, including Carter’s, The Children’s Place, Ultimate Fashions, and more. Save money on back-to-school shopping by checking the website for current sales.

400 Commons Way, Bridgewater

Approximate drive from Staten Island: 35 minutes

908-218-1166

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 11am-6pm

For parents heading to the conference room and kids heading to the classroom, Bridgewater Commons is packed with stores for everyone in the family. Vera Bradley, retailers of backpacks, lunch bags and more, recently launched a new Disney pattern for its products. Shop accessories at Claire’s, which often has deals and discounts posted on the mall’s website, including information about its military discount (20 percent off your purchase when you show your military I.D.). Other children’s clothing stores include Abercrombie kids, Journeys Kidz, and Justice.

1 Premium Outlet Blvd., Tinton Falls

Approximate drive from Staten Island: 40 minutes

732-918-1700

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm

Fun in the sun! In addition to beautiful beaches and fun boardwalks, the Jersey Shore is home to premium outlets with more than 125 designer and brand-name shops. While the outlets cater to mostly adult fashion, shoppers can also visit Carter’s and Claire’s for children’s clothes and accessories. After a full day of shopping, swing by It’Sugar, a trendy sweets shop, for a well-deserved treat. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.

1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills

Approximate drive from Staten Island: 40 minutes

973-376-7350

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Individual shop hours may vary. Call the stores directory for their hours of operation.

With more than 150 stores and restaurants, visit Short Hills to shop children’s boutiques such as Janie and Jack for newborns, boys, girls, and popular mall store, Gap Kids.

537 Monmouth Road, Jackson Township

Approximate drive from Staten Island: 50 minutes

732-833-0503

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm

The outlets recently opened an array of new stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren Children’s Factory story, offering accessories, activewear, baby clothing, and children’s clothing. The outlets also recognize military discounts at participating shops; see the website for a full list.

