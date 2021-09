If you’ve ever attempted to insult someone of small stature by comparing them to a shrimp, you can probably eat your words. Sometimes it’s the little guys who win in the end. One fisherman can attest to this firsthand. He was literally bested by a mantis shrimp when it punched through his boot. It didn’t stop there, however. The shrimp actually cut open the fisherman’s foot, leaving a gruesome-looking wound.