Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Archibong hosting ‘Cop City’ training facility overview session Sept. 2 ahead of city council vote

By Collin Kelley
Posted by 
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1La4gJ_0bjpXn2o00
The Atlanta Prison Farm (Courtesy of Google Maps)

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong will host an overview session about the controversial public safety training facility – nicknamed “Cop City” by opponents – on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:45 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and a registration link is available here . Questions submitted through registration will be answered as time permits. The meeting will be simulcast on the city council’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages.

The council voted 8-7 on Aug. 16 to table legislation authorizing a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the training facility on city-owned property – known as the Atlanta Prison Farm – located in DeKalb County on Key Road off Moreland Avenue.

The council is expected to vote on the lease at its Sept. 7 meeting, which begins at 1 p.m.

Archibong said during the Aug. 16 council meeting that there had been  “missteps” in public engagement on the issue.

“We are going to work aggressively to make sure we correct the public engagement missteps, and do a much better job of making sure we are clear and making sure we have addressed the concerns,” Archibong said.

There has been public outcry from neighboring residents, businesses, nonprofits, and environmentalists about using the property for the training facility after it had been previously earmarked by the city as greenspace.

The post Archibong hosting ‘Cop City’ training facility overview session Sept. 2 ahead of city council vote appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
194
Followers
174
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

 https://atlantaintownpaper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Greenspace#Google Maps Rrb#The City Council#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Police, fire officials promote controversial training facility during public session

Atlanta police and fire officials touted the need for an 85-acre public safety training facility during a Sept. 2 public overview session of the controversial project. Hosted by Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong ahead of the council’s likely Sept. 7 vote on the issue, the session was advertised as an opportunity for the public to… The post Police, fire officials promote controversial training facility during public session appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Fire guts Inman Park businesses; free Music Midtown passes at vax event; digital driver’s licenses

A fast-moving fire gutted three businesses in Inman Park on Sept. 2. Heartwork Counseling Center, Master Air Heating & AC, and Velocity Print & Design at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Edgewood Avenue in Inman Park were destroyed in the blaze, which sent a dark plume of smoke into the sky visible for miles.… The post News Briefs: Fire guts Inman Park businesses; free Music Midtown passes at vax event; digital driver’s licenses appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: COVID-19 nears peak again; APD statement on guns; student killed in elevator; Super Bowl bid

The number of COVID-19 cases now in Georgia is reaching the previous peak in January. On Sept. 1, the Georgia Department of Health recorded a 7-day moving average of almost 6,997 cases. Back in January, the 7-day moving average had reached a record 7,309 cases. The most COVID cases in one day was recorded on… The post News Briefs: COVID-19 nears peak again; APD statement on guns; student killed in elevator; Super Bowl bid appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Details announced for Westside Motor Lounge entertainment venue at Echo Street West

Lincoln Property Company has teamed up with STHRN Hospitality Co. to create Westside Motor Lounge – a bar, restaurant and entertainment concept – at Echo Street West. Lincoln will restore three automotive repair garages to create a large, indoor/outdoor bar with a variety of seating, lounging, and interactive spaces at the prominent corner of Northside… The post Details announced for Westside Motor Lounge entertainment venue at Echo Street West appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Officer involved shooting; film industry jobs; Lovett students to talk with astronaut

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning in Midtown. According to the Atlanta Police Department report, a man was hitting cars with a metal pipe and then struck a pedestrian in the arm near the intersection of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place. An officer… The post News Briefs: Officer involved shooting; film industry jobs; Lovett students to talk with astronaut appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Food hall plans, ‘Great Lawn” revealed for Lee + White project in West End

The developers of the Lee + White mixed-use project in West End have released new plans and renderings for the food hall, a retail village made of shipping containers, and outdoor lawn space. MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. said construction on the new phase is currently underway and will be delivered in spring 2022.… The post Food hall plans, ‘Great Lawn” revealed for Lee + White project in West End appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Ground broken for first phase of Portman development at Spring and 10th in Midtown

Portman Residential and National Real Estate Advisors  have broken ground on 1000 Spring, a new apartment tower at the corner of Spring and 10th Streets in Midtown. The project will serve as the first phase of a 4.09-acre mixed-use development led by Portman. 1000 Spring will include 370 residential units as well as 11,000 square… The post Ground broken for first phase of Portman development at Spring and 10th in Midtown appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

March On For Voting Rights to feature guest speakers, concert headlined by Ludacris on Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 28, marks the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s historic March on Washington. As part of a nationwide mobilization to demand Congress pass legislation to stop voter suppression, the March On for Voting Rights will feature guest speakers and a rally and concert headlined by Ludacris. The march supports passage of the… The post March On For Voting Rights to feature guest speakers, concert headlined by Ludacris on Aug. 28 appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Photos: Westside Park officially opens to the public

Photos by Amy Wenk Atlanta’s largest greenspace, the 280-acre Westside Park, is officially open after city officials held a ribbon-cutting today, Aug. 20. Formerly the Bellwood Quarry, the deep pit has been transformed into the 2.4-billion-gallon emergency reservoir that could provide water to the city for 30 days. The $44 million park is also a… The post Photos: Westside Park officially opens to the public appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council approves new cameras in parks following murder of Katherine Janness

In the wake of the brutal, unsolved murder of Katherine Janness and her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park on July 28, the Atlanta City Council approved the installation of new surveillance cameras in the city’s parks and recreation facilities. During Monday’s meeting, the council adopted legislation asking the Atlanta Police Department to being evaluating the… The post Atlanta City Council approves new cameras in parks following murder of Katherine Janness appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Crowded field of 14 candidates qualify to be Atlanta’s next mayor

A crowded field of 14 candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot vying to be Atlanta’s next mayor. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms upended the race with her surprise announcement in May that she wouldn’t run for reelection. Some familiar faces are on the ballot including former two-term mayor Kasim Reed, as well as City… The post Crowded field of 14 candidates qualify to be Atlanta’s next mayor appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

UPDATE: Controversial public safety training facility tabled by city council until Sept. 7

A controversial plan to use land earmarked for greenspace as a public safety training facility for police and firefighters was tabled by the Atlanta City Council during its Aug. 16 meeting. The council narrowly voted 8-7 to table after listening to four hours of public comment and demonstrators gathered outside to protest the vote. The… The post UPDATE: Controversial public safety training facility tabled by city council until Sept. 7 appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Arsonist sough in Las Margaritas blaze; Confederate monument removal; COVID response plan

A fire that gutted Las Margaritas restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road is a case of arson, according to the Atlanta Fire Department. A surveillance photo of a “person of interest” in the case was released to the media on Aug. 17. The restaurant, a favorite of the LGBTQ+ community, has been in business for two… The post News Briefs: Arsonist sough in Las Margaritas blaze; Confederate monument removal; COVID response plan appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Councilmember Jennifer Ide won’t seek reelection

Dist. 6 Councilmember Jennifer Ide won’t seek reelection this fall, according to a report in the AJC. Ide, whose district includes Virginia-Highland, Morningside, Ansley Park and Emory University, said in an email to her constituents that it was “one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make.” She said increased responsibilities at her… The post Atlanta City Councilmember Jennifer Ide won’t seek reelection appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Controversial public safety training facility advances to Aug. 16 city council agenda

A controversial plan to use land earmarked for greenspace as a public safety training facility for police and firefighters will be on the Atlanta City Council’s agenda at its Aug. 16 meeting. However, the amount of space that would be leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is spearheading the effort to build the facility,… The post Controversial public safety training facility advances to Aug. 16 city council agenda appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Coalition of residents, businesses and nonprofits adopt resolution against police training facility

The South River Forest Coalition (SRFC) – made up of residents from City of Atlanta and unincorporated DeKalb County, various civic, business, neighborhood, and environmental organizations – has adopted a resolution opposing the creation of a public safety training camp on a piece of land previously earmarked for greenspace.  Owned by the city, but located… The post Coalition of residents, businesses and nonprofits adopt resolution against police training facility appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Arrest made in Buckhead shooting; bridge repair could take a year; Midtown tower gets support

Atlanta Police arrested  Hilena Misganaw, 18, on the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Olohiye Ehimiaghe, 18 at the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments on Aug. 10. The suspect is being held in the Fulton County Jail. Details about the shooting have not been released by APD. The AJC reports that the repair… The post News Briefs: Arrest made in Buckhead shooting; bridge repair could take a year; Midtown tower gets support appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Search for missing student continues; Las Margaritas burns; March for Voting Rights

The search continues for a 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who didn’t return home from school last Thursday. Caitlin Winchester was last seen Aug. 5, around 4 p.m. She was walking south on Northside Parkway from the high school, toward Mount Paran Road. Atlanta Public Schools said Monday evening that its police department continues to… The post News Briefs: Search for missing student continues; Las Margaritas burns; March for Voting Rights appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Public Schools wants to hire 30 more bus drivers

There were social media reports of late pick-ups and arrivals of Atlanta Public Schools’ buses during the first week of classes, with some parents attributing the tardiness to a driver shortage. APS spokesman Seth Coleman said he hadn’t received any information about students arriving late, but there was a push to hire more drivers. “We… The post Atlanta Public Schools wants to hire 30 more bus drivers appeared first on Atlanta Intown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy