Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19, Week 1 in question

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDLq5_0bjpXlHM00

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu and the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs received some bad news on Wednesday.

According to multiple media reports, Honey Badger has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This information came via the NFL’s daily transaction wire.

NFL protocols indicate that an unvaccinated player who tests positive for the virus has to quarantine for 10 days before rejoining his team. The Kansas City Chiefs’ regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns comes in 11 days. It’s a different situation for fully-vaccinated players.

“Vaccinated players or staff who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart. For non-vaccinated persons who test positive, the 2020 protocols remain in place, requiring a 10-day isolation,” NFL Media’s Kevin Petra noted regarding NFL COVID-19 protocols .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaUfS_0bjpXlHM00
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers up top entering Week 1

It’s not yet known whether Tyrann Mathieu is vaccinated from the virus. He spoke about it being a personal choice back in April, noting that he planned on getting his shots at some point soon.

“I have not gotten my vaccination yet,” the All-Pro safety said during the spring . “I’m hoping to get it soon, but it’s a choice for everybody.”

One of the best safeties in the game, Mathieu as earned All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons with the Chiefs — helping them to the Super Bowl each year. During this span, the LSU product has recorded 21 passes defended and 10 interceptions.

Obviously, it would hurt Kansas City’s chances Week 1 against Baker Mayfield and the high-flying Cleveland Browns if Honey Badger were forced to sit out.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc#The Reserve Covid 19#Chiefs#The Kansas City Chiefs#Vaccinated#Nfl Media#Lsu#Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFLYardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Chiefs after Jamal Adams' record-breaking contract

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is entering a contract year and would like to receive a lucrative extension from the two-time defending AFC champions. While Honey Badger is in camp and preparing for the 2021 regular season, the All-Pro performer seemingly isn’t happy about his current contract. That came...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs cut ties with four injured players

Four transactions involving injured Kansas City Chiefs players came through in Thursday’s official NFL transactions report. All four of the players had been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. First, the team waived tight end Evan Bayliss (partially guaranteed contract) and wide receiver Antonio Callaway with injury settlements, which will make...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs: Hilariously-bad NFL 100 vote is a huge insult to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes deserves so much better, and at the very least folks around the NFL should know how to spell his last name. We need to know who did this. Mahomes is a former MVP and is the likely favorite to win the award this season for a reason. While the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City is favored to win it all this season and loaded up on the offensive line, a clear area of weakness for them by the end of last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Has Been Placed On Retired List

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to be among the top teams in the AFC this year. But one Chiefs tight end who was a part of their last two Super Bowl teams won’t be joining them in 2021. On Sunday, the Chiefs announced that they have played tight...
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB rips off thrilling 56-yard catch and TD run for Chiefs

You know of Derrick Henry and the other big-name, former Alabama tailbacks that have made an impact in the NFL. Add the one-time Tide back Derrick Gore to that list. Gore, who played for the Crimson Tide in 2015 and 2016 and later transferred to Louisiana-Monroe, caught a screen pass on Friday night and managed to find the end zone after navigating 56 yards for the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs make two roster transactions on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster transactions Sunday after their practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. First, tight end Nick Keizer retired. Keizer, 26, came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keizer appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020 before beginning training camp with a back issue. The tight end had recently returned to practice — but given the drafting of Noah Gray, signing of Blake Bell and emergence of Jody Fortson, the path to making the team was not going to be an easy one.
NFLFOX Sports

Good luck getting to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes this NFL season

How do you succeed this year if you’re Patrick Mahomes?. Easy, just take the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl title, win the MVP of both the season and the biggest game of all, toss the ball for – oh I don’t know – 5,200 yards and have a regular-season record that looks something like 14-3 or better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy