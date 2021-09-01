Don’t forget your pets’ rabies shots

Plants are the perfect piece of decor to add some color to your space and liven up any room. It's not just about aesthetics, though. Plants have a number of benefits, from calming your mood to improving air quality. But that doesn't mean all greenery is created equal: There are a handful of common house plants that can be toxic for your pets. Read on to make sure you're keeping your furry friends protected by not purchasing any of these for your home.