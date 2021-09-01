Cancel
Animals

Don’t forget your pets’ rabies shots

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year when rabies becomes more prevalent among wild animals and can be transferred to domestic pets. County animal shelters exist under the state rabies laws as a public health service so that there is a place for stray and unwanted pets to go to. The counties and cities provide for the animal control officers who are then able to bring any stray animals they pick up in for the required seven-day hold to allow owners a chance to retrieve their lost pet(s).

