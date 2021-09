Picking a restaurant in New York can be daunting. We have so many choices that are all fantastic. The idea of picking a place and limiting your options is sometimes terrifying…”but what if I pick this pizza place then decide I had a craving for tacos?” If you’ve ever struggled to decide what type of […] The post This New York Eatery That Serves Both Mexican Food And Pizza Is Almost Too Good To Be True appeared first on Only In Your State.