Kim Edwards announces retirement

Kim Edwards, listing coordinator at the Mike Brown Group, is retiring. Edwards has spent the past six years in the organization, helping agents list their clients’ properties for sale. In her time with the group, she’s helped facilitate the sale of hundreds of properties in the Treasure Valley. Prior to moving to Boise, Edwards lived in northern Idaho spending several years working for another real estate company in their marketing department. This is her second time retiring, having retired from Hewlett-Packard in California prior to moving to Idaho. In retirement, Edwards is looking forward to traveling the world with her husband. The Mike Brown Group greatly appreciates Edwards’ contributions to the organization and wishes her well in the next chapter of her life.