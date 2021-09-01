Two exceptions

Vacations and travel bring out the gluttonous kid in all of us. Diets be damned, we are more likely to eat foods we shy away from when we are doing the daily grind. Local diners and their regional specialties, along with fast food restaurants like Chick-fil-a and Wendy's are must stops on many a traveler's road trip. Why? Maybe it's the Andrew Zimmern in all of us that wants to truly experience how others eat. It's a fact that we are more relaxed with our habits. Per the Hindu Times, the University of Georgia did a study a few years back and found that despite how active people are on vacation, 61% of those surveyed put on almost a full pound when they went on that coveted vacay.