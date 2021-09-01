Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Despite recent drop, pandemic, experts expect e-commerce, retail rise is here to stay

By Alx Stevens
idahobusinessreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The pandemic is causing people to change their consumer habits,” Zions Bank Senior Vice President and Economic and Public Policy Officer Robert Spendlove said this January, adding that stakeholders, among others, will see dramatic impacts. Recent data is backing that up. Wells Fargo Securities Economist Charlie Dougherty co-authored a report regarding the nation’s year-over-year retail spending — in store and online. Though nationwide e-commerce sales ...

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Zions Bank#Economic And Public#Wells Fargo Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
RetailFXStreet.com

Eurozone Retail Sales rise by 3.1% YoY in July vs. 4.8% expected

Eurozone Retail Sales fell by 2.3% MoM in July vs. +0.1% expected. Retail Sales in the bloc rose by 3.1% YoY in July vs. 4.8% expected. On an annualized basis, the bloc’s Retail Sales increased by 3.1% in July versus 5.0% booked in June and 4.8% estimated. At the time...
Retailmartechseries.com

Despite a Rise in Demand by Consumers for Greater Personalization, Only 30% of Retail Contact Centers Are Using AI at Scale

New Talkdesk Research report, ‘Powering Retail Growth: The Next Generation of Contact Centers,’ offers insights into the technology investments that will be needed to support growing customer expectations. Talkdesk, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today released its new research report, “Powering Retail Growth: The Next Generation...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong July retail sales rise 2.9% as pandemic threat eases

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong retail sales rose 2.9% in July from a year earlier, the sixth consecutive month of growth, as demand benefited from a stabilising of COVID-19 and an improved labour market along with an economic recovery. Sales surged to HK$27.2 billion ($3.50 billion) in...
Retaildailyforex.com

Japan's Retail Trade Rises More Than Expected

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said that retail trade rose by 1.1% in June (month-on-month), above expectations of -1.7 percent and below the previous month’s 3.1%. In yearly terms, retail trade increased by 2.4%, higher than expectations of 2.1% and the previous month’s 0.1%. Large retail sales increased...
Tri-cities, WAKEPR

Experts see plateau on the horizon despite rise in COVID cases

Tri-Cities, WA — Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases this week, health leaders believe the case rate rise may be slowing. The CBC West test site tested 1,200 people each day last weekend and continued to report a 23% positivity rate, a figure very similar to last week. Health leaders report vaccinations are up again from last week - marginally. A little less than 1% increase was reported in both Benton and Franklin counties.
StocksPawtucket Times

DocuSign shares drop despite Q2 earnings exceeding expectations

(Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash) DocuSign (ticker: DOCU) stock has gained 34% so far in 2021, but shares fell 2% in after-hours trading on Thursday, despite the company revealing better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The San-Francisco-based company has experienced rapid growth since its launch in 2003 for its electronic signature technology, exceeding...
RetailEntrepreneur

Solid Retail Demand Aids Tyson Foods (TSN) Despite Rising Costs

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN continues to benefit from rising demand in its retail channel. The company’s robust growth efforts like focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors are driving growth. However, rising costs are a concern. Let’s discuss further. Retail Channel Fuels Growth. Tyson Foods delivered growth in the...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

'Worrisome Combination': Experts React To Disappointing August Jobs Report

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) dipped lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported one of the most disappointing monthly jobs reports in recent history. The U.S. added just 235,000 jobs in August, falling well short of consensus economist estimates of 720,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4%, in-line with economist estimates.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Today, 7.5 million workers lose their unemployment benefits: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Today, around 7.5 million Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page.
JobsWINKNEWS.com

Interpreting the latest Department of Labor jobs report

On Friday the Department of Labor released the widely anticipated jobs report. To help interpret and understand this report more clearly is Stefan Contorno senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners – UBS Financial Services Inc., Bonita Springs. WATCH the full interview above. Do you see a typo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy