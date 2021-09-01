Despite recent drop, pandemic, experts expect e-commerce, retail rise is here to stay

Tri-Cities, WA — Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases this week, health leaders believe the case rate rise may be slowing. The CBC West test site tested 1,200 people each day last weekend and continued to report a 23% positivity rate, a figure very similar to last week. Health leaders report vaccinations are up again from last week - marginally. A little less than 1% increase was reported in both Benton and Franklin counties.