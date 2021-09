In the latest episode of The Jabot, I interview Patricia Cain, the editor of Paving the Way: The First American Women Law Professors. The book, written by Herma Hill Kay, details the lives of the first 14 female law professors. Patricia and I also discuss the twists and turns of her life and career: from going to law school, being part of a circus troupe, to starting a career in the legal academia. Patricia highlights her experiences not only as a teacher but also her experiences in law school. She also shares the best lessons she learned, especially for those who want to start a life in legal academia.