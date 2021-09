With a last name nearly perfect for a pitcher, this right-hander turned in her first ever no-hitter this spring and finished the season with a 15-2 record. Fitch struck 255 batters in 111 innings and posted a 0.69 ERA en route to her team winning its fourth straight Division 3 Central title. The Team MVP and captain also hit .357. And if that wasn’t enough, Fitch even got the chance to play softball in the same game with her two other sisters this spring. Not only is this Hopedale High senior a standout softball player, she was a Daily News All-Star for volleyball and will play that sport at Stonehill College.