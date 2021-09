Senior defensive back, Qua Brown, has been named to one of the Football Championship Subdivision’s most prestigious award watchlists. The Buck Buchanan award. Brown was named on the Buck Buchanan award watch list on Aug. 5, along with 34 other defensive players in the FCS. Brown is one of twelve defensive backs to be named to the watch list. The award will be given to the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS at the end of the season.