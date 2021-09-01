Cancel
Letter: Blame Biden, not Moulton

By The Editors
To the editor:

I am an unenrolled (independent) conservative and Seth Moulton is my congressman.

Although I never voted for him, I thank him for his service to our country.

I respectfully take issue with Nahant Democratic Committee Chair Jim Walsh’s opinion piece ( Item , August 26, “A Misplaced Moulton”) blaming the crisis now happening in Afghanistan solely on the Bush/Cheney/Rumsfeld/Tenet Doctrine.

I also take issue with Walsh’s characterization of Moulton’s comments on President Biden as “attacks.” Walsh is merely condemning Moulton because he is a Democrat not in lock step with the party line.

Walsh wrote: “I’m not sure where Mr. Moulton’s loyalty lies,” and, “there is no benefit to anyone by Moulton jumping all over President Biden.”

Moulton, as a Marine, knows you leave no one behind. Asking how the commander-in-chief is ending the “forever war” is a legitimate question. No one wants us to continue in Afghanistan, but how the president has handled the withdrawal is an utter self-inflicted disaster.

As a Democrat, Walsh wrote, “What’s happened in recent days in Kabul was created, above all else, by George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.” He further blames the lying “military/intelligence complex” and the “military/industrial complex.” Really, Mr. Walsh? What’s happened in recent days in Kabul lies squarely on Biden.

As Alena Kuzub, Item staff reporter, wrote in an Aug. 26 article, “Moulton traveled to personally inspect the ongoing chaotic evacuation” and “came to the conclusion that the American Mission won’t be able to evacuate everyone.”

The visit followed statements from Moulton last week wherein he criticized Biden’s handling of the evacuation. “Washington should be ashamed of the position we put our service members in.”

Moulton further stated ( Boston Herald , Aug. 25), “We started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time … America has a moral obligation to get everyone out.”

As this letter is being written, suicde bombs are going off at the airport in Kabul. At least 10 of our military members are dead and dozens of Americans wounded, not to mention dozens of Afghans killed. The airport is a kill zone that the Biden administration created.

Walsh wrote, “we all wish it had gone more smoothly, but I’m not sure ‘smoothly’ was ever in the cards.'” That’s a chilling and very telling comment. Wishing doesn’t cut it. Cutting and running, leaving our NATO allies to fend for themselves doesn’t cut it. Planning and coordination could have worked so this did not have to happen.

In 12 days, the military complex that Mr. Walsh seems to have contempt for has gotten 100,000 people out of Afghanistan. That’s heroic. It remains to be seen how many Americans and allies have been left behind to be used as hostages, or worse, slaughtered.

Biden gifted, in his retreat, to the terrorists $82 billion worth of military equipment and weapons. Vice President Harris is on an Asian tour and her message is, “Do your Christmas shopping early.”

The administration is clueless and feckless. If Mr. Walsh thinks this war is in our rear-view mirror because Joe Biden made a “righteous” decision that it’s over, I believe he is sadly mistaken.

Our world is so much more dangerous than ever. So don’t blame Congressman Moulton for bringing up the obvious: the emperor has no clothes.

Gretchen Henry
Nahant

The post Letter: Blame Biden, not Moulton appeared first on Itemlive .

