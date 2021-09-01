Rob Yang Joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Searchlight Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’ (Exclusive)

Rob Yang has boarded The Menu , a comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture already set to star Anya Taylor-Joy , Ralph Fiennes and Janet McTeer .

The Searchlight Pictures pic reunites many members of the creative team behind HBO ’s Succession , where Yang plays the role of Lawrence Yee. The Menu centers on a young couple, to be played by Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Yang will play Bryce, a rich and entitled tech nerd who expects special treatment since he has a special relationship with the restaurant’s owner, until the cold hard truth is served to him and his friends on a silver platter, turning the dinner into a matter of physical and social survival.

The project also stars John Leguizamo and Hong Chau. Succession director Mark Mylod will helm from a screenplay by Succession scribe Will Tracey and Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Seth Reiss.

Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce via their Hyperobject Industries. DanTram Nguyen, Katie Goodson-Thomas and Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

Yang has a recurring role on the six-part second season of BBC spy drama The Capture . His other credits include the Showtime original series Rust, starring Jeff Daniels, and recurring roles on Netflix’s Living With Yourself , the Fox series The Resident , and FX’s The Americans .

Yang is repped by APA and Morris Yorn.