Rob Yang Joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Searchlight Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’ (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Rob Yang has boarded The Menu , a comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture already set to star Anya Taylor-Joy , Ralph Fiennes and Janet McTeer .

The Searchlight Pictures pic reunites many members of the creative team behind HBO ’s Succession , where Yang plays the role of Lawrence Yee. The Menu centers on a young couple, to be played by Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Yang will play Bryce, a rich and entitled tech nerd who expects special treatment since he has a special relationship with the restaurant’s owner, until the cold hard truth is served to him and his friends on a silver platter, turning the dinner into a matter of physical and social survival.

The project also stars John Leguizamo and Hong Chau. Succession director Mark Mylod will helm from a screenplay by Succession scribe Will Tracey and Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Seth Reiss.

Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce via their Hyperobject Industries. DanTram Nguyen, Katie Goodson-Thomas and Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

Yang has a recurring role on the six-part second season of BBC spy drama The Capture . His other credits include the Showtime original series Rust, starring Jeff Daniels, and recurring roles on Netflix’s Living With Yourself , the Fox series The Resident , and FX’s The Americans .

Yang is repped by APA and Morris Yorn.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hong Chau
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Janet Mcteer
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Jeff Daniels
Person
Nicholas Hoult
#Dark Comedy#Searchlight Pictures#Hbo#Menu#Hbo#Hyperobject Industries#Showtime#Rust#Fx#Americans
