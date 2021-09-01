Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey sets aside $267M for COVID-19 testing at schools

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEPMC_0bjpTYbx00

New Jersey is earmarking $267 million for school districts to set up regular COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday at a news conference that the funds will come from the federal government and will help the state’s more than 600 school districts set up regular testing.

The funding can also be used to test teachers and staff who remain unvaccinated after Oct. 18 deadline. The governor previously mandated that all school faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

The program will help districts set up or maintain an in-house testing program at the school or they can use state-approved testing vendors.

“Given that we don’t yet know the extent to which these programs may be utilized, we don’t know at this point how far the $267 million will go, as we provide these tests at no costs to districts students or staff,” Murphy said.

Faculty, staff and students who are fully vaccinated won’t have to participate in the regular screenings, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy