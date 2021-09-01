Gov. Murphy: New Jersey sets aside $267M for COVID-19 testing at schools

New Jersey is earmarking $267 million for school districts to set up regular COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday at a news conference that the funds will come from the federal government and will help the state’s more than 600 school districts set up regular testing.

The funding can also be used to test teachers and staff who remain unvaccinated after Oct. 18 deadline. The governor previously mandated that all school faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

The program will help districts set up or maintain an in-house testing program at the school or they can use state-approved testing vendors.

“Given that we don’t yet know the extent to which these programs may be utilized, we don’t know at this point how far the $267 million will go, as we provide these tests at no costs to districts students or staff,” Murphy said.

Faculty, staff and students who are fully vaccinated won’t have to participate in the regular screenings, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.