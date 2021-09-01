Cancel
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth's Axe-Throwing Bar Adds Recreational Fun to Main Street

Plymouth will soon be home to a new axe-throwing and craft beer business and it's just what the town needs. Sure, there are plenty of restaurants and waterfront views, but the town could always use more recreational activities. That's where Longhouse Axe Throwing comes into play and just in time before summer comes to an end. The family-owned business has scheduled its grand opening on Saturday, September 4th, if all goes as planned, at 46 Main Street, Unit 3.

