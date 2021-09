Make authentic barbecue at home on your Weber kettle with this low 'n' slow method. If you haven't gotten your desired number of licks in on the grill this summer, the clock is ticking away. We've got tips for grilling fish, ways to get your backyard ready for hosting and all the rest, but the more ambitious of you pitmasters in-training probably want to know about making authentic fall-off-the-bone barbecue (pronounced with a Southern drawl). When done properly, barbecued meat is tender, juicy, smoky and very delicious. And you definitely don't need an expensive pellet smoker or Big Green Egg grill to make it right in your own backyard. All you really need is a simple charcoal grill (you know the type) plus a little know-how and some practice (of course).