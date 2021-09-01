Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Architect of Heartbeat Bills Praises 'Historic' Texas Law, Says More Bans Are Coming

By Alexandra Hutzler
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas law bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy and awards private citizens $10,000 if they successfully sue a provider.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
554K+
Followers
58K+
Post
602M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Porter
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Bills#Right Wing Watch#Faith2action#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
Congress & CourtsGreenwichTime

The Supreme Court Just Gave Anti-Abortion Zealots Everything They Need

When Sen. Susan Collins announced her intention to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite concerns that he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, she assured the American public that he respected precedent too much. Amidst her 2018 speech from the Senate floor, she included this nugget: “His views on honoring precedent would preclude attempts to do by stealth that which one has committed not to do overtly.”
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

Texas Republicans Back Statewide Dress Code for Women

AUSTIN (The Borowitz Report)—A new bill moving swiftly through the Republican-controlled Texas legislature would institute a strict statewide dress code for women. Governor Greg Abbott, a vehement supporter of the bill, said that the dress code would benefit women because “it will give them one less thing to think about when they get up in the morning.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy