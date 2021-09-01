Mile Square Early Learning Center expands preschool transition program
The Mile Square Early Learning Center in Hoboken is expanding its Preschool Transition Program with more classrooms for the upcoming fall season. The program, which provides children an early introduction to preschool, will expand services from one classroom to four at the Rue building at 301 Garden Street “that will be fully equipped with a wide range of educationally appropriate materials, books and other important educational resources,” according to a press release.hudsonreporter.com
