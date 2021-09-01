Cancel
Public Health

Joe Rogan Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Treated Himself With Horse Dewormer

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Joe Rogan on Wednesday posted a video to social media in which he revealed that he has COVID-19 . In the same video, the comic and popular podcast host said he took Ivermectin, a dewormer meant for horses that the CDC says is “not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”

The Spotify podcast has made headlines during the pandemic for sowing doubt about vaccines. In April, Rogan walked back comments he made on his show when he said young, healthy people could skip the jab.

On Wednesday, Rogan told his Instagram audience he had COVID-19 and would have to rearrange his stand-up schedule.

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache. I felt just run down,” he said, adding his symptoms progressed throughout the evening. The next day, he tested positive for COVID-19.

“So we threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” Rogan said, specifying he took a Z-Pac, prednisolone and ivermectin, which is a drug used to treat parasitic worms in horses .

Ivermectin has been falsely touted by some anti-vaxxers as an alternative to getting a COVID-19 jab. However, the New York Times reported on Aug. 30 that ivermectin has “repeatedly failed in clinical trials to help people infected with the coronavirus.”

Rogan noted he is feeling better. “Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great,” he said. “I really only had one bad day. Today I feel good, I actually feel pretty fucking good.”

Rogan did not mention if he had been vaccinated but did say in the Instagram post, “A wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily.”

