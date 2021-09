I know some people think geography doesn't matter, but I get a strong sense that the SEC and B1G want to maintain a contiguous conference that makes geographic sense. They really don't want to have a couple of west coast schools stuck out there on an island. When that sort of thing happens, like in the Big 12, it looks like a sign of desperation. I even recall some talk back 10+ years ago when the B1G expanded with Nebraska that there was language in their by-laws that say if the conference expands it has to be to contiguous states. That means if they ever decide to expand again, they either add more Big 12 leftovers or they pluck some ACC schools.