Letter: Lynn needs more fire stations

To the editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to point out a serious need for another fully-manned fire station. The Lynn Fire Department is being stretched to the limit.

Having a knowledge of the history of the Lynn Fire Department, it would be wise for city leaders to begin now, rather than later.

Lynn currently has six active fire stations: Engine 1 and Medic 1, Engine 3 and Ladder 2, Engine 5 and Ladder 1, Engine 7, Engine 9, Engine 10 and Ladder 4.

Some 30 to 35 years ago, Lynn had nine active stations. Three were closed in a time when a lot of communities were hit with tough financial times and municipal services had to be cut. The stations closed were Baker Street, Engine 6 and Ladder 3; Eastern Avenue, Engine 8; and Lynnfield Street, Engine 11.

Since those closings, Lynn has seen a lot of growth, both in new construction, including multi-story residential buildings, and with the population, which is now 100,000.

As a lot of commercial growth is along the Lynnway and in the central part of the city, it might be prudent to look at a public safety building on the Lynnway with a fully-manned fire station and a police substation.

Lynn Police could also use additional resources. The only candidate for mayor who has come out in the newspaper and stated this type of proposal, and a potential way to fund it, is Darren Cyr. It would be interesting to see the views of all candidates on this subject — mayoral and City Council.

With an expanding city, public safety departments need to be a top priority. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the men and women of these departments as well as the other departments that serve this city every day.

John S. Norton

Lynn

