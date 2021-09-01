Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis tornado caught on video, local damage reports still coming in

By Chris Montcalmo
Posted by 
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08e2fm_0bjpS8oV00

BALTIMORE, MD—Damage reports are still pouring in after Tropical Depression Ida swept through Maryland on Wednesday.

A confirmed tornado swept through portions of Annapolis and Edgewater , destroying homes, schools, buildings, and more.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of Baltimore County as well.

Maryland State Police say they responded to over 92 crashes on Wednesday .

Photos and video of local storm damage can be viewed below.

Photo via @MarylandBluCrab on Twitter

The post Annapolis tornado caught on video, local damage reports still coming in appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
771
Followers
214
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Edgewater, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Maryland State Police#Extreme Weather#Marylandbluecrab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
NottinghamMD.com

Navy Helicopter Crash: Maryland woman among 5 sailors killed

ANNAPOLIS, MD—A Maryland woman was among five sailors who were killed in a U.S. Navy helicopter crash on August 31st. The Navy has released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crewmembers who died when their helicopter crashed into the sea: The names of the deceased are: Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, … Continue reading "Navy Helicopter Crash: Maryland woman among 5 sailors killed" The post Navy Helicopter Crash: Maryland woman among 5 sailors killed appeared first on Nottingham MD.
White Marsh, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Overlea, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 6 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of September 6, 2021 have been announced. Overlea Community Food Truck Mondays Food Truck Monday is held 5 – 8 p.m. on the ground of The Natural History Society of Maryland, located at 6908 Belair Road (21206). The lineup for 9/6 is as follows: Plating Grace and Pub White Marsh … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Overlea, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 6 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Overlea, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 6 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Essex, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Essex shooting leaves one dead

ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a deadly shooting that was reported in Essex on Sunday. Authorities say 59-year-old Dante Doles was killed on September 5 in the 200-block of Oberle Avenue (21221). At just after 9 a.m., officers responded for a shooting and found Doles suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where … Continue reading "Essex shooting leaves one dead" The post Essex shooting leaves one dead appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Carney, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Motorcycle crash reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash in Carney. The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Loch Raven Drive and Cromwell Bridge Road (21234). The Providence Volunteer Fire Company reports that a motorcycle was involved in the crash. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in … Continue reading "Motorcycle crash reported in Carney" The post Motorcycle crash reported in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Posted by
NottinghamMD.com

Carjacking reported in Nottingham; burglaries reported in Hillendale, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and two burglaries that were reported earlier this week. Sometime between 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, an individual broke into a townhome in the 9800-block of Edisto Way in Middle River (21220).  The suspect stole a wallet and car keys, then stole the vehicle as well. … Continue reading "Carjacking reported in Nottingham; burglaries reported in Hillendale, Middle River" The post Carjacking reported in Nottingham; burglaries reported in Hillendale, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Perry Hall, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Following February crash, Klausmier Road family moves back into home that was struck by vehicle

NOTTINGHAM, MD—After almost seven months, one Perry Hall family is finally back home. At 11:30 p.m. on February 27, a reckless driver crashed into 3605 Klausmier Road, causing major damage to the home of Pat and Melissa Nocera. The couple likely would have been killed had they not been upstairs at the time. Pat and Melissa were subsequently forced to … Continue reading "Following February crash, Klausmier Road family moves back into home that was struck by vehicle" The post Following February crash, Klausmier Road family moves back into home that was struck by vehicle appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Two Tornado Warnings issued for Baltimore County; tornado on the ground in Edgewater [VIDEO]

UPDATE 2: A fourth Tornado Warning has been issued for Nottingham, White Marsh, Rosedale, and Perry Hall. UPDATE: A third Tornado Warning has been issued for the Middle River area. NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Long Green, Glen Arm, White Hall, and other portions of northern Baltimore County. The warning for the Long Green/Glen … Continue reading "Two Tornado Warnings issued for Baltimore County; tornado on the ground in Edgewater [VIDEO]" The post Two Tornado Warnings issued for Baltimore County; tornado on the ground in Edgewater [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Posted by
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police to increase patrols over Labor Day weekend

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police have announced that they will be beefing up patrols over the Labor Day weekend, targeting impaired, distracted, and/or aggressive drivers. Troopers will be on patrol Thursday through Labor Day, using a variety of initiatives to keep traffic moving, respond quickly to highway incidents, and take appropriate enforcement action when violations are observed that threaten the safety … Continue reading "Maryland State Police to increase patrols over Labor Day weekend" The post Maryland State Police to increase patrols over Labor Day weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Middle River, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Warning issued for Middle River, Bowleys Quarters, Chase; tornado confirmed

UPDATE: Another Tornado Warning has been issued for Nottingham, White Marsh, Rosedale, and Perry Hall. Original story below… — MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The National Weather Service has issued another Tornado Warning for Baltimore County. This third warning covers Middle River, Chase, Dundalk, Edgewood, Joppa, and Bowleys Quarters and will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m. At 246 p.m., a confirmed tornado … Continue reading "Tornado Warning issued for Middle River, Bowleys Quarters, Chase; tornado confirmed" The post Tornado Warning issued for Middle River, Bowleys Quarters, Chase; tornado confirmed appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County educator among 8 finalists for 2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Department of Education has named eight finalists for 2021-2022 Maryland Teacher of the Year. The finalists are: Jing Dai of Anne Arundel County; Sidney Thomas of Baltimore City; Brianna Ross of Baltimore County, Adrin Leak of Prince George’s County; Stephanie MacKenzie of Queen Anne’s County; Lauren Greer of Talbot County; Caroline Schlegel of Washington County; and … Continue reading "Baltimore County educator among 8 finalists for 2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year" The post Baltimore County educator among 8 finalists for 2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Warning issued for Nottingham, Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a fourth Tornado Warning for Baltimore County. The new warning covers Perry Hall, Nottingham, White Marsh, Rosedale, Rossville, and Middle River and will be in effect until 3:45 p.m. At 310 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sparrows Point, moving north at 25 mph. For those … Continue reading "Tornado Warning issued for Nottingham, Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale" The post Tornado Warning issued for Nottingham, Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Towson, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Triple shooting reported at Towson University

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that one of the victims is a student and is in stable condition.  The other two victims were not students and are also in stable condition. Original story below… —— TOWSON, MD—Authorities are on the scene of an early-morning triple shooting that was reported at Towson University. Three individuals were transported to local hospitals after being … Continue reading "Triple shooting reported at Towson University" The post Triple shooting reported at Towson University appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Annapolis, EF-0 tornado hit Edgemere

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland on Wednesday. The powerful storms touched down as Tropical Depression Ida swept through Maryland. Officials say an EF-2 tornado hit the Annapolis area on Wednesday. The twister packed 125 mph winds and was on the ground from 2:00 p.m. to 2:23 p.m. EDT. It had a … Continue reading "NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Annapolis, EF-0 tornado hit Edgemere" The post NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Annapolis, EF-0 tornado hit Edgemere appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Towson, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County government offices, MVA & VEIP stations to be closed on Labor Day

TOWSON, MD—Several local government offices and facilities will be closed for the Labor Day holiday. Baltimore County Government Baltimore County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, in observance of Labor Day. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 testing sites will be closed, and CountyRide vans will not operate. All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library … Continue reading "Baltimore County government offices, MVA & VEIP stations to be closed on Labor Day" The post Baltimore County government offices, MVA & VEIP stations to be closed on Labor Day appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Hazelwood Avenue

BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday morning crash in northeast Baltimore. At just after 8 a.m., a van crashed into a residence in the 5200-block of Hazelwood Avenue (21206). Police are on the scene and structural engineers are evaluating the home. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Vehicle crashes into home on Hazelwood Avenue appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs MEMA to raise state activation level for Tropical Depression Ida

UPDATE: Baltimore County Public Schools will dismiss three hours early on Wednesday. Original story below… —— ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday made the following announcement regarding the state’s response to Tropical Depression Ida: “This morning, I directed the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to raise its state activation level for Tropical Depression Ida. This will allow MEMA to coordinate an … Continue reading "Governor Hogan directs MEMA to raise state activation level for Tropical Depression Ida" The post Governor Hogan directs MEMA to raise state activation level for Tropical Depression Ida appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Police Department celebrates graduation of 158th Recruit Class [VIDEO]

TOWSON, MD—On Thursday, the Baltimore County Police Department held two ceremonies to recognize those officers who were being promoted and for the recruits who were graduating from the 158th Recruit Class. The Promotion Ceremony was held in the Theatre at CCBC-Dundalk. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt addressed those being promoted and members of the recruit … Continue reading "Baltimore County Police Department celebrates graduation of 158th Recruit Class [VIDEO]" The post Baltimore County Police Department celebrates graduation of 158th Recruit Class [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Remnants of Ida could dump up to 6 inches of rain over Maryland, may spawn tornadoes

UPDATE: Forecasters say the chances for tornado activity and flash flooding in the Baltimore metro area on Wednesday have increased. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—The remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ida are expected to pass through Maryland on Wednesday and into Thursday. After battering parts of Louisiana, the National Weather Service says the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall … Continue reading "Remnants of Ida could dump up to 6 inches of rain over Maryland, may spawn tornadoes" The post Remnants of Ida could dump up to 6 inches of rain over Maryland, may spawn tornadoes appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Fair closed Wednesday due to potential tornadoes from Ida, Flood Warning issued for Nottingham area

UPDATE: Governor Larry Hogan has directed MEMA to raise the state activation level and all Baltimore County Public Schools will dismiss three hours early on Wednesday. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—For those who were thinking about going to the Maryland State Fair on Wednesday, officials have announced that the fair will be closed on Wednesday due to potential tornadoes … Continue reading "Maryland State Fair closed Wednesday due to potential tornadoes from Ida, Flood Warning issued for Nottingham area" The post Maryland State Fair closed Wednesday due to potential tornadoes from Ida, Flood Warning issued for Nottingham area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Middle River, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River man facing federal indictment for illegally purchasing, possessing firearms & ammo

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River man is facing federal charges related to his illegal purchases and attempted purchase of firearms using a fraudulent Federal Firearms License. The indictment was returned on August 18, 2021. Al Jumal Mitchell, 37, has an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The indictment was announced by Acting United … Continue reading "Middle River man facing federal indictment for illegally purchasing, possessing firearms & ammo" The post Middle River man facing federal indictment for illegally purchasing, possessing firearms & ammo appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy