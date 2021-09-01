Annapolis tornado caught on video, local damage reports still coming in

BALTIMORE, MD—Damage reports are still pouring in after Tropical Depression Ida swept through Maryland on Wednesday.

A confirmed tornado swept through portions of Annapolis and Edgewater , destroying homes, schools, buildings, and more.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of Baltimore County as well.

Maryland State Police say they responded to over 92 crashes on Wednesday .

Photos and video of local storm damage can be viewed below.

Photo via @MarylandBluCrab on Twitter

