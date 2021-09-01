Annapolis tornado caught on video, local damage reports still coming in
BALTIMORE, MD—Damage reports are still pouring in after Tropical Depression Ida swept through Maryland on Wednesday.
A confirmed tornado swept through portions of Annapolis and Edgewater , destroying homes, schools, buildings, and more.
Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of Baltimore County as well.
Maryland State Police say they responded to over 92 crashes on Wednesday .
Photos and video of local storm damage can be viewed below.
Photo via @MarylandBluCrab on Twitter
The post Annapolis tornado caught on video, local damage reports still coming in appeared first on Nottingham MD .
Comments / 1