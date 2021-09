When it comes to commercials, you've gotta get it right. These days, corporations spend millions of dollars every year on perfecting their public image in order to sell more of whatever it is that they sell, and car companies are no different. Sometimes, these commercials can be such massive productions and so long that they could be classified as short films. This usually makes them all the more enjoyable and always makes them more expensive, which has us wondering why Audi of America went to the trouble of creating this 13-minute water balloon fight featuring cars from its past, present, and future only to take it down again.