Law Enforcement

Indictments come down in Elijah McClain case

North Denver News
 5 days ago

Elijah McClain

A Colorado grand jury issued indictments for five, including three police officers and two paramedics involved in the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by police while walking home from a store, put in a carotid hold and then injected with ketamine, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday.

Read More: https://northdenvernews.com/indictments-come-down-in-death-of-elijah-mcclain-guerin-green/

Denver, CO
Newspaper of record for North Denver

