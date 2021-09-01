Indictments come down in Elijah McClain case
A Colorado grand jury issued indictments for five, including three police officers and two paramedics involved in the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by police while walking home from a store, put in a carotid hold and then injected with ketamine, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday.
Read More: https://northdenvernews.com/indictments-come-down-in-death-of-elijah-mcclain-guerin-green/
