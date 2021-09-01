Indictments come down in Elijah McClain case

A former Georgia prosecutor who handled the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down while out jogging, was indicted on Thursday for using her position to shield the two accused men from being charged.Former Brunswick judicial circuit district attorney Jackie Johnson was charged with misconduct on a felony count for violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer.Ms Johnson was charged with showing “favour and affection” toward one of the accused in the investigation, who had worked in her office till 2019, reports said. She has also been indicted for interfering with...