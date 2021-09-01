Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Reveals His Thoughts on Latest What If? Episode
Doctor Strange is the star of What If…? Episode 4 and Scott Derrickson was really enjoying this version of the character. The filmmaker gave his read of the episode on Twitter and fans enjoyed seeing him support the project. Derrickson was originally supposed to be directing Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness. Now, Sam Raimi will be helming that adventure, but it’s clear the director still has a soft spot for the character. Derrickson has to feel very proud that so much of his movie’s DNA has found it’s way into the larger MCU recently. What If takes a turn through the plot of the Doctor Strange movie. Also, Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely takes some cues from his movie as well. Strange looks like he will be surviving for some more of What If, however it’s hard to tell just what role he’ll play going forward.comicbook.com
