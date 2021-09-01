Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Reveals His Thoughts on Latest What If? Episode

We finally got some details about Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day and an official logo in December. We already knew that Nia DaCosta of the upcoming Candyman was directing, but we also found out that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie. This is an excellent move because both of those characters have such important connections to Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers in particular. You really can't have Kamala Khan without Carol Danvers, and this version of Monica basically had Carol as her second mother for most of her young life. By May of 2021, we found out that there was a title change to The Marvels, and we got a new logo. Zawe Ashton joined the cast as the villain, and Samuel L. Jackson recently confirmed on social media that he would be returning as well. Star Brie Larson was recently interviewed by Sirius XM (via ComicBook.com) about being on the set and the truly insane world that Marvel builds for their movies.