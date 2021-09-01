Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Jordan Peele Signs Overall Deal With Universal for New TV Shows

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their successful partnership on the theatrical feature film side, Universal and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions are getting into the television business together. Announced in a press release today comes word of this multi-year overall deal between Peele and his production company with Universal Studio Group which will cover Peele and Monkeypaw's television development and production. The news of this partnership comes after Peele's first two theatrical releases as a director, Get Out and Us, grossed over $500 million at the global box office, along with the recent Candyman (which he co-wrote and produced) which reached #1 in the United States.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Keke Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Television#Emmy Awards#Monkeypaw Productions#Universal Studio Group#Usg#Nbcu#Key Peele#Lovecraft Country#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jordan Peele?

In 2017, Jordan Peele got out of his comfort zone as an actor and comedian and shook the world with his directorial debut of the horror movie, "Get Out," which was a box office and critically...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Here Are the Best TV Shows to Watch on Hulu in September

For some, September means back to school. For others, it means the return of a bunch of TV shows. It might even mean both to you, but we're only here to talk about the TV part. Over on Hulu, you can mark your calendar for the premieres of originals like The D'Amelio Show — a reality show about the inner lives of TikTok star sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio — and the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. You can also count on the return of a ton of your broadcast favorites like Law & Order: Organized Crime, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, and more, which hit Hulu the day after they air on TV.
TV Showsdailytitan.com

TV shows and movies to look out for

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the movie industry has had to adapt to the ever-changing regulations and guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s safe to assume that the moviegoing experience will remain in this hybrid format of limited theater releases and movie releases on streaming services.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Queen Sugar’ Director DeMane Davis Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Director and producer DeMane Davis is making a home at Warner Bros. Television Group. Davis (Queen Sugar, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) has signed a multi-year overall deal with the studio. As part of the deal, she’ll join the creative team of The CW’s DC Comics drama Naomi as co-executive producer and producing director — reuniting her with Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay. Davis will also develop new material for all platforms and serve as director on other WB projects. “Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot...
TV Showshypebeast.com

Nestflix Is an Impressive Catalogue of Fake Films Within Real-Life TV Shows

Nestflix, the brainchild of web designer Lynn Fischer, is a platform for “nested,” or fictional, movies and shows that were featured in real-life media. So if you’ve ever watched a movie that featured a clip from a made-up series, Fischer has found it and uploaded it to her site, described as “just a wiki doing some cosplay” on Twitter.
MoviesMilford Daily News

Jordan Peele steers horror remake 'Candyman' into thrilling new direction

The horror depicted in so-called fright flicks is nothing compared to the real-life horror visited upon Black Americans for more than 400 years. Beatings, lynchings, wrongful imprisonments and a systematic plan to warehouse the poorest of the poor in violence-ridden housing projects like Chicago’s notorious Cabrini-Green are all too-common atrocities.
MoviesComicBook

Candyman: Producer Jordan Peele's Slasher Scares Up Sweet CinemaScore

After many pandemic-related delays, Nia DaCosta's Candyman finally hit theaters this weekend. The movie had a strong opening night at the box office and it's been met with some pretty decent reviews. Currently, the movie stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score and 75% audience score. ComicBoook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5, saying "DaCosta elevates the hook-handed character to his rightful throne." The new horror film is also having some success on CinemaScore, earning a B on the site.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Walking Dead Season 11, American Horror Story Season 10

Television is your friend. Don't ignore your friend! Find some quiet time this week, open a nice bottle of wine, and spend part of your day catching up with your friend, watching some of the best television shows and movies on streaming and live TV. If you're into horror, both The Walking Dead and American Horror Story return, on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. If you're into having a laugh, two of my favorite comedies -- Work in Progress and The Other Two -- are back after long layoffs for their all-important second seasons. And if you'd like to get the family together, you have to watch the inspiring documentary Lily Topples the World.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Derek Tsang to Direct Netflix’s ‘Three-Body Problem’ From ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners (Exclusive)

Netflix’s sci-fi epic Three-Body Problem has found its first director. Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang — whose 2019 film Better Days swept the Hong Kong Film Awards and was nominated for best international feature film at the Oscars — will helm the drama’s first episode and help set the tone for the ambitious series. The reveal marks the first piece of official news about the mysterious project since it was announced last year. Three-Body Problem is set to be the first series with writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss serving as showrunners since HBO’s Game of Thrones. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) also serves...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Nkechi Okoro Carroll Renews Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is staying put at Warner Bros. TV Group. Carroll has renewed her overall deal with the studio and formed a production company, Rock My Soul. The first project for the company under the new, multi-year agreement is a sequel to the 1989-93 ABC series Life Goes On, which WB is readying to take out to potential buyers. “I am so excited to continue my partnership with Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, and the extended WarnerMedia family,” said Carroll. “We’ve only just scratched the surface of the stories we want to tell together. Our mission at Rock My...
CelebritiesCollider

Elliot Page Signs First-Look Deal With Universal’s UCP

Elliot Page, the director, producer, Academy Award-nominated actor, and star of the hit Netflix drama Umbrella Academy has signed a first-look deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, giving him the runway to produce scripted and unscripted projects for all platforms. UCP president Beatrice Springborn said of the...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

This Controversial Drama With A Nearly Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Dominating Hulu

It’s not too often that this many people watching a movie all agree it’s amazing but one rare case is skyrocketing up the ranks on Hulu. It’s currently sitting at a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and features amazing talent like Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Amandla Stenberg all in one film. Not to mention the movie is based on a book that appeared on the American Library Association’s Top Ten Most Challenged Book List for 2020 meaning it was banned in many schools and libraries.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Inks Overall Deal with TV Scribe & Playwright Brian Otaño

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with TV scribe and playwright Brian Otaño. Otaño will create, produce, and write TV projects with Amazon Studios to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. He has multiple projects currently in development with the studio. “The landscapes, characters, and subtext Brian is able to create are as entertaining as they are authentic,” said Amazon Studios Head of Development, Marc Resteghini. “From his television work to the wide variety of plays he has written for the stage, we are energized by Brian’s creativity and look forward to all he...
TV ShowsComicBook

Mortal Kombat Reboot's Streaming Return Date Revealed

Kombat is finally making a streaming komeback. The Mortal Kombat reboot premiered earlier this year in theaters and on HBO Max, following the Warner Bros. 2021 day-and-date release model. While fans loved getting to see the film on a streaming service at the time of its theatrical debut (breaking records in the process), Mortal Kombat was only available to stream for 30 days before it had to leave HBO Max altogether for a more proper home release. So for the last few months, Mortal Kombat hasn't been available on any streaming services, unless you rented or purchased it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy