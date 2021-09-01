Jordan Peele Signs Overall Deal With Universal for New TV Shows
Following their successful partnership on the theatrical feature film side, Universal and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions are getting into the television business together. Announced in a press release today comes word of this multi-year overall deal between Peele and his production company with Universal Studio Group which will cover Peele and Monkeypaw's television development and production. The news of this partnership comes after Peele's first two theatrical releases as a director, Get Out and Us, grossed over $500 million at the global box office, along with the recent Candyman (which he co-wrote and produced) which reached #1 in the United States.comicbook.com
