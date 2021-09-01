Jordan Peele Signs Overall Deal With Universal for New TV Shows

For some, September means back to school. For others, it means the return of a bunch of TV shows. It might even mean both to you, but we're only here to talk about the TV part. Over on Hulu, you can mark your calendar for the premieres of originals like The D'Amelio Show — a reality show about the inner lives of TikTok star sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio — and the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. You can also count on the return of a ton of your broadcast favorites like Law & Order: Organized Crime, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, and more, which hit Hulu the day after they air on TV.