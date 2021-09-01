Anime's Global Growth Sparks Backlash Against Industry's Wages

The Transformers franchise has been the inspiration for a wide array of film adaptations over the years, and the forthcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is expected to take that to new heights. The film will not only serve as a sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, but is expected to borrow elements from the beloved Beast Wars storyline. At the center of Rise of the Beasts will be Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) — and a new set video showcases the Autobot in action. The video, which you can check out below, shows the truck version of Optimus Prime driving on a New York street, decked out in his classic colors.