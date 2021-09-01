Cancel
Anime's Global Growth Sparks Backlash Against Industry's Wages

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of anime has seen some big growth these last few years, with the likes of My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Super, Pokemon, and One Piece helping to lead the charge in profits when it comes to both anime and manga, though controversy has been roaring online with regards to stagnant wages of the animators that bring these series to life. With streaming services such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and HBO Max attempting to corner the market by adding new and old anime franchises to their respective rosters, animators and fans alike are rallying behind this cause.

