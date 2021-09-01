Jaguars claim WR Tyron Johnson off waivers from Chargers
The Jaguars have first priority among the league's 31 other teams to claim players off the waiver wire until Week 3 of the regular season. They made a point to assert that advantage on Wednesday, the first day teams could claim players after Tuesday's cut down day. With Coach Urban Meyer's desire for speed at the skill positions, the Jaguars found their guy. They claimed wide receiver Tyron Johnson, 25, off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.www.jacksonville.com
