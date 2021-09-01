Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Heidi Klum: Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Prepared Daughter Leni to Walk in Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

By Samantha Holender
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQSsg_0bjpQiNi00
Heidi and Leni Klum. Courtesy of Leni Klum/Instagram

Practice makes perfect! Leni Klum proved her modeling prowess this past weekend, strutting down the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana’s 2021 Alta Mode fashion show in Venice, Italy.

And the 17-year-old’s whole calm, cool and collected approach to it all is thanks to a few years training with Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller.

In a Wednesday, September 1, interview with People, Leni’s mom, Heidi Klum, explained that her daughter’s time with the dance coach prepped Leni to feel confident and “not too nervous” walking down the runway.

“There, you have to learn really hard routines and you have to dance in front of all the judges,” the 48-year-old Project Runway host said. “She has a lot of trophies at home from that time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvxOG_0bjpQiNi00
Leni Klum Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/Shutterstock

Heidi added: “She’s performed before so for her, I think this was just like, ‘Okay, I walk and I pose.’ There’s not too much to memorize.”

And even a star-studded audience, complete with Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and more, couldn’t throw Leni off her game.

“She knows how to walk in heels. She’s been walking in the craziest heels that she found in my closet since she, basically, started walking. And because she grew up with cameras around her she doesn’t really get that intimidated with that kind of stuff,” Heidi explained.

When all was said and done, the budding supermodel “enjoyed” her experience — and made her mom beam in one fell swoop.

Following the fashion show, Heidi took to Instagram to share a handful of videos and snaps of her daughter. “Proud mom,” she captioned a clip of Leni walking down the catwalk, wearing a blue mini dress and tiara.

The America’s Got Talent judge later shared a photo of herself smiling in front of her daughter, which was captured by Sara Foster. “Happy,” she captioned the photo, adding a string of emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUf50_0bjpQiNi00
Heidi and Leni Klum. Courtesy of Sara Foster/Heidi Klum/Instagram

Leni has been making waves in her modeling career over the past year, seemingly following in her mother’s footsteps. In April, she starred on the cover of Glamour Germany for the publication’s 20th anniversary. And get this: Heidi was the magazine’s first-ever cover model in 2001.

The mother-daughter duo also starred alongside one another for Vogue Germany’s January-February 2021 issue.

“I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own,” Heidi captioned an Instagram post of the cover. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Lee Miller
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Sara Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moms#Dolce Gabbana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Olive Designs Flower Girl Dresses for Will Kopelman’s Wedding: Photos

Cute as can be! On Saturday, August 28, Will Kopelman tied the knot with Alexandra Michler — and the new couple had some of the cutest flower girls in the game. Kopelman’s daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom he shares with ex-wife Drew Barrymore, spread petals down the aisle wearing the prettiest ivory dresses from Brock Collection. Michler’s sister, Jill Kargman, shared a series of images from the ceremony, which took place in Massachusetts, via Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Wishes Amelia Hamlin Would Date This Kardashian Ex

Lisa Rinna has a lot of feelings about Amelia Hamlin’s boyfriend. As fans know, she’s dating Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. Their relationship has come with its share of controversy. Most agree that Scott is much too old for Rinna’s young daughter. The reality star seemingly agreed with...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sofia Vergara highlights terrifying moment on AGT in new picture

Sofia Vergara has had the time of her life as a judge on the recent season of America's Got Talent, as she's shown with her social media posts. However, her newest snap showcased a moment of genuine terror for the star as she wondered what would happen next and how she would fare.
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Takes the Plunge in a Sailor Jumpsuit on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara brought high glamour to the set of “America’s Got Talent” last night. Taking her seat at the judge’s table, the “Modern Family” actress wowed in a plunging two-tone jumpsuit courtesy of Balmain. The halter design featured contrasting hits of black and white with sailor-style pockets with gold buttons across the waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) As for Vergara’s co-star, Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vibe

Black Girl Magic Takes Over Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

A slew of celebrities traveled to Venice for fashion, fun, and views, all courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana this past weekend (Aug. 27–29). The renowned fashion house debuted its fall Alta Moda collection with detailed embroidery and illustrious fabrics that pay homage to Italy’s rich history. Among those who showed up and out in their fashionable best were Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Normani. All arriving by boat, each lady stepped off embodying total style and grace. However, the real show stoppers were Diddy’s daughters, 14-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and Chance Combs, 15. Normani rocked a Dolce &...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Helen Mirren Had a Sexy Weekend

Hello and good morning, particularly to the Dame Helen Mirren, who had a flirty weekend dancing with the stars in Venice. The atmosphere over there appears to have been pretty sexy in recent days — ahem — which is one natural consequence of hosting Helen Mirren in your city. She’ll ride in on the shoulders of four strong men to do tequila shots on your red carpet and romance the locals, classic damely swagger. Mirren wasted no time at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda fashion show, which drew a whole army of celebs to Italy: Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Vin Diesel. Guess who got swept off his feet?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns. When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy