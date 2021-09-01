Severe Weather Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET...CENTRAL WICOMICO AND EASTERN DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 709 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Federalsburg to near Delmar to near University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Parsonsburg around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Galestown, Catchpenny, Oriole, Trinity, Salisbury-Wicomico, Eden, Allen, Whitehaven, Lakewood and Widgeon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH