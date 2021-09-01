Special Weather Statement issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mecklenburg County through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Uptown Charlotte, or near Paw Creek, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Freedom Park, The Plaza, Charlotte Douglas Airport and Paw Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH